'Voice Of Muskogee' Larry Arnel Laid To Rest
Oklahoma said farewell to "The Voice of Muskogee" Larry Arnel in a funeral service Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The former voice of KBIX, Arnel holds the world record for longest radio broadcast at 192 hours, something he accomplished in 1972 to raise money for charity.
