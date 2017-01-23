'Voice Of Muskogee' Larry Arnel Laid ...

'Voice Of Muskogee' Larry Arnel Laid To Rest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Oklahoma said farewell to "The Voice of Muskogee" Larry Arnel in a funeral service Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The former voice of KBIX, Arnel holds the world record for longest radio broadcast at 192 hours, something he accomplished in 1972 to raise money for charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) 17 hr WalmartRamen 46
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan 17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan 16 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 16 TrkDriver 2
Melissa Robbins Jan 13 Interested party 1
information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15) Dec 28 Heather 2
Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning Dec '16 Meyou 2
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC