Proposed Bill Would Force Legislature To Fund Mandates On Public Schools

Proposed Bill Would Force Legislature To Fund Mandates On Public - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com A state representative filed House Bill 1115, which would prevent the legislature from creating new mandates unless they're funded. State representative Avery Frix said the new bill would force the state legislature to fund programs if they choose to mandate them on public schools.

