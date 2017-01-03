New S'mores Girl Scout Cookies Are Here to Celebrate 100 Years of Profitable Cookies
To celebrate a century of Girl Scout selling cookies, a new duo of flavors is now ready to make its way to homes across America, these ones derived from the old-school mystique of the campfire. The s'mores cookies are both mixes of graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate, supplying Girl Scout's signature satisfying crunch and sugar rush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|walmartramen
|41
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Wed
|walmartramen
|1
|information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15)
|Dec 28
|Heather
|2
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Dec 28
|cantdrive55
|1
|Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning
|Dec 16
|Meyou
|2
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Dec 11
|teresa fairchild
|24
|muskogee ER (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|7
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC