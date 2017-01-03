New S'mores Girl Scout Cookies Are He...

New S'mores Girl Scout Cookies Are Here to Celebrate 100 Years of Profitable Cookies

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Time

To celebrate a century of Girl Scout selling cookies, a new duo of flavors is now ready to make its way to homes across America, these ones derived from the old-school mystique of the campfire. The s'mores cookies are both mixes of graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate, supplying Girl Scout's signature satisfying crunch and sugar rush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Wed walmartramen 41
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Wed walmartramen 1
information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15) Dec 28 Heather 2
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Dec 28 cantdrive55 1
Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning Dec 16 Meyou 2
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Dec 11 teresa fairchild 24
muskogee ER (Jul '13) Nov '16 walmartramen 7
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC