Muskogee Man Critical After Being Thrown From SUV

A Muskogee man is in critical condition after being thrown about 45 feet from his SUV Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2016, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say John Gates was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 64 about two miles south of Muskogee when he crossed the center median and hit a culvert.

