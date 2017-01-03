Muskogee Man Critical After Being Thrown From SUV
A Muskogee man is in critical condition after being thrown about 45 feet from his SUV Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2016, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say John Gates was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 64 about two miles south of Muskogee when he crossed the center median and hit a culvert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|23 hr
|Walmartramen
|40
|information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15)
|Dec 28
|Heather
|2
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Dec 28
|cantdrive55
|1
|Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning
|Dec 16
|Meyou
|2
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Dec 11
|teresa fairchild
|24
|muskogee ER (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|7
|The Religion of Politics.
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC