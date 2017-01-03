Muskogee Firefighter Arrested On Chil...

Muskogee Firefighter Arrested On Child Pornography Complaints

A Muskogee man was arrested Friday by Muskogee law enforcement on complaints of publication and distribution of child pornography, police said. Zachary Perry, a Muskogee firefighter, was arrested after Muskogee Police and investigators from the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in relation to the crimes, Muskogee police stated in a news release.

