Muskogee Firefighter Arrested On Child Pornography Complaints

A Muskogee man was arrested Friday by Muskogee law enforcement on complaints of publication and distribution of child pornography, police said. Zachary Perry, a Muskogee firefighter, was arrested after Muskogee Police and investigators from the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in relation to the crimes, Muskogee police stated in a news release.

