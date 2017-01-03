Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In Car Bumper
Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In Car Bumper
Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In Car Bumper - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com After interviewing Brian Barbre, deputies said they found five plastic bags of meth hiding in the bumper of his car - 330 grams of meth. The county's new sheriff, Rob Frazier, said, at street value, that's between $15,000 and $20,000 worth.
#1 Wednesday Jan 4
How can that be? Most cars here have no bumpers!
As I drive in town I count them there are a lot here and is why my car insurance upped $10!
Meth is income anyway! The wages here are too low!
