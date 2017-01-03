Girl Scouts of Western New York Celebrating 100 Years of Cookie Sales
The organization started the baked goods program back in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma sold cookies in their high school cafeteria. A tradition was born, raising money for local groups as well as teaching five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
