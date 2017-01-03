Girl Scouts of Western New York Celeb...

Girl Scouts of Western New York Celebrating 100 Years of Cookie Sales

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Your News Now

The organization started the baked goods program back in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma sold cookies in their high school cafeteria. A tradition was born, raising money for local groups as well as teaching five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Wed walmartramen 41
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Wed walmartramen 1
information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15) Dec 28 Heather 2
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Dec 28 cantdrive55 1
Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning Dec 16 Meyou 2
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Dec 11 teresa fairchild 24
muskogee ER (Jul '13) Nov '16 walmartramen 7
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC