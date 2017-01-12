Girl Scouts celebrates 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookie
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced the movement-wide celebration of the 100th season of Girl Scouts selling cookies. A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program , through which girls learn the essential skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money.
