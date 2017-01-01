Girl Scouts celebrates 100th annivers...

Girl Scouts celebrates 100th anniversary of first known sale of cookies

Sunday Jan 1

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council , one of the largest Girl Scout councils in the U.S., celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of Girl Scout Cookies with a debut of its new S'moresa cookies during the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie ProgramA , which begins January 7, 2017. A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie ProgramA , through which girls learn the essential skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money.

