Girl Scouts Celebrate a Century of Cookies
Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida announces the celebration of the 100th season of Girl Scouts selling cookies, that was born as a way for troops to finance activities. The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in their high school cafeteria as a service project.
