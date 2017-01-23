Girl Scout cookies are back

A century ago, scouts started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program, through which girls learn the essential skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money. To commemorate this banner year for the organization, the highly-anticipated Girl Scout S'mores cookies are now available, joining classics such as Thin Mints and Shortbreads.

