Girl Scout cookies are back

Girl Scout cookies are back

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Watauga Democrat

A century ago, scouts started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program, through which girls learn the essential skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money. To commemorate this banner year for the organization, the highly-anticipated Girl Scout S'mores cookies are now available, joining classics such as Thin Mints and Shortbreads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Mon WalmartRamen 46
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan 17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan 16 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 16 TrkDriver 2
Melissa Robbins Jan 13 Interested party 1
information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15) Dec 28 Heather 2
Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning Dec '16 Meyou 2
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC