Firefighting clown arrested after 'ha...

Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex with dog'

There are 1 comment on the Metro story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex with dog'. In it, Metro reports that:

A firefighter and clown has been accused of sending child abuse images to a woman he met online, and having sex with a dog. Zackery Blaine Perry, 30, was arrested after police reportedly found 1,378 child abuse images and videos on his phone.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
WalmartRamen

Fort Gibson, OK

#1 Wednesday Jan 25
Speaking as a therapist the dog thing? The question is to ask why do it...
What is the switch that turns you on? If you know what the switch is then
you would know how to get away from it. Or change the switch!
Replace the dog with FURBY! http://en.wikifur.com/wiki/Furry_fandom
No dog has anxiety on the morning after just three pairs and happy afterwards!
A new day!

https://steemitimages.com/0x0/http://cdn.lolw...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Mon Pissed Off 25
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Jan 30 WalmartRamen 47
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan 17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan 16 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 16 TrkDriver 2
Melissa Robbins Jan 13 Interested party 1
information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15) Dec '16 Heather 2
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC