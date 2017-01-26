Firefighter clown arrested for 'having sex with a dog and...
Zackery Perry is accused of having sex with a dog and sending child abuse images to a woman he met online A firefighting clown has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a dog and sending child abuse images to a woman. The 30-year-old has now resigned from his role as a fire fighter in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he often dressed up as a clown to teach youngsters about safety.
