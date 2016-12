Wind Chill Advisory issued December 18 at 12:00AM CST expiring...

ARZ001-002-010-011-OKZ065>070-172200- /O.EXA.KTSA.WW.Y.0009.161217T2100Z-161218T0600Z/ /O.CON.KTSA.WC.Y.0001.161218T0600Z-161218T1600Z/ BENTON-CARROLL-WASHINGTON AR-MADISON-OKFUSKEE-OKMULGEE-WAGONER- CHEROKEE-ADAIR-MUSKOGEE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ROGERS...BENTONVILLE...BERRYVILLE... EUREKA SPRINGS...FAYETTEVILLE...SPRINGDALE...HUNTSVILLE... OKEMAH...OKMULGEE...WAGONER...TAHLEQUAH...STILWELL...MUSKOGEE 347 AM CST SAT DEC 17 2016 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * AFFECTED AREA...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...WASHINGTON... MADISON...CRAWFORD...AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES. IN OKLAHOMA...

