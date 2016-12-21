Silver Alert issued for Muskogee man ...

Silver Alert issued for Muskogee man possibly heading to Tulsa

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Bob Reeder He was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday at the North Toll gate on Muskogee Turnpike His family said he's confused and trying to get to St. Francis to visit his wife Anyone with information should call 911 Health Department: Oklahoma mumps outbreak impacts vaccinated patients Broken Arrow to gather at officer's funeral Doubt surrounds Santa's story about dying child What you need to know about the Yahoo hack Police search for suspects in more than 20 break-ins

