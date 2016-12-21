Road-raging Oklahoma racist hurls epi...

Road-raging Oklahoma racist hurls epithets and bashes in black woman's rear windshield

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Raw Story

A black motorist in Muskogee, Oklahoma was targeted in a violent road rage incident that reportedly culminated in a smashed windshield and a volley of racial epithets. Fox 23 News reported that Rhonda Johnson and a friend were driving on the Muskogee Turnpike from Tulsa to Muskogee when they noticed another vehicle was following them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... 2 hr cantdrive55 1
Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning Dec 16 Meyou 2
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Dec 11 teresa fairchild 24
muskogee ER (Jul '13) Nov '16 walmartramen 7
The Religion of Politics. Nov '16 walmartramen 4
Golden phoenix mtn massage Nov '16 walmartramen 2
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Nov '16 walmartramen 39
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,839

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC