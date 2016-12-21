Road rage incident ends with racial slurs, shattered window in Muskogee
A couple said someone followed them on the Muskogee Turnpike from Tulsa. They said the driver shattered their back window and hurled racial slurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning
|Dec 16
|Meyou
|2
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Dec 11
|teresa fairchild
|24
|muskogee ER (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|7
|The Religion of Politics.
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|4
|Golden phoenix mtn massage
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|2
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|39
|Muskogee Teen Arrested On First Degree Murder C... (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|YuungSauseGang
|441
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC