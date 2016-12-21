Road rage incident ends with racial s...

Road rage incident ends with racial slurs, shattered window in Muskogee

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A couple said someone followed them on the Muskogee Turnpike from Tulsa. They said the driver shattered their back window and hurled racial slurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning Dec 16 Meyou 2
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Dec 11 teresa fairchild 24
muskogee ER (Jul '13) Nov '16 walmartramen 7
The Religion of Politics. Nov '16 walmartramen 4
Golden phoenix mtn massage Nov '16 walmartramen 2
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Nov '16 walmartramen 39
News Muskogee Teen Arrested On First Degree Murder C... (Feb '10) Nov '16 YuungSauseGang 441
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC