Oklahoma Records First Flu Death This...

Oklahoma Records First Flu Death This Season

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says that death happened in Johnston County, which is located in south central Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the number of flu hospitalizations continue to rise across Oklahoma as 12 more people were hospitalized in the past week, state health officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
information needed on kimberli kingston (May '15) Dec 28 Heather 2
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Dec 28 cantdrive55 1
Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning Dec 16 Meyou 2
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Dec 11 teresa fairchild 24
muskogee ER (Jul '13) Nov '16 walmartramen 7
The Religion of Politics. Nov '16 walmartramen 4
Golden phoenix mtn massage Nov '16 walmartramen 2
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,171

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC