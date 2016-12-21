Muskogee Police To Give Out Coats To Needy Thursday

Muskogee Police want people who need a coat to know they can get one from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 22, at the Muskogee County 911 Center, 520 Court Street. Police sponsored the 2016 Jimmy Moore Coat Drive and got an "overwhelming" response over the last two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.