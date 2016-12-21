Muskogee Boys Called Heroes For Stopping Couple From Entering Burning Home
Muskogee Boys Called Heroes For Stopping Couple From Entering Bu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Mycheal and Sean Carter are your typical 10 and 13 year olds. They're best friends, and cousins, and on Monday night they became heroes.
