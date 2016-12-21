Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Dece...

Girl Scout Cookie Program begins December 26th

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Clarksville Online

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout Cookie Program with this year's cookie season, beginning December 26th, 2016. In recognition of the centennial, this year's cookie program will feature the inclusion of a new cookie - the Girl Scout S'mores cookie.

