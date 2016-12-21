DA: No Charges In Death Of Muskogee Baby Left In Car
The Muskogee County District Attorney declined to file charges after the death of a baby left in a car all day. In announcing his decision not to file charges, District Attorney Orvil Loge said he concluded the death of Justin House was an accident without unlawful intent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know anything about Jill Fanning
|Dec 16
|Meyou
|2
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Dec 11
|teresa fairchild
|24
|muskogee ER (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|7
|The Religion of Politics.
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|4
|Golden phoenix mtn massage
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|2
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|walmartramen
|39
|Muskogee Teen Arrested On First Degree Murder C... (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|YuungSauseGang
|441
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC