DA: No Charges In Death Of Muskogee Baby Left In Car

Friday Dec 2

The Muskogee County District Attorney declined to file charges after the death of a baby left in a car all day. In announcing his decision not to file charges, District Attorney Orvil Loge said he concluded the death of Justin House was an accident without unlawful intent.

