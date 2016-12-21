Police Arrest Man In Muskogee Woman's Murder
A 30-year-old man is in custody in the death of a woman found overnight in Tullahassee. Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and Muskogee Police Muskogee Police arrested Darrell Thomas early Tuesday in connection with a woman's murder.
