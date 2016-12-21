Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers Train For Deployment To Ukraine
The Guard says about 250 members of the 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment are in training at Camp Gruber southeast of Muskogee right now for a six-month deployment. "It's always finding tuning, find where we need to improve," said Colonel David Jordan.
