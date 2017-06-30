Things you need to know about Lakeshore Art Festival 2017

This year's festival is scheduled for Friday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature close to 300 exhibitors, children's activities, artisan food items, street performers and interactive art stations. Visitors will be able to experience two new interactive art activities during this year's festival.

