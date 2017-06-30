Things you need to know about Lakeshore Art Festival 2017
This year's festival is scheduled for Friday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature close to 300 exhibitors, children's activities, artisan food items, street performers and interactive art stations. Visitors will be able to experience two new interactive art activities during this year's festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 24
|Day DAY
|214
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC