Smash Wine Bar to reopen with fresh menu, patio and upstairs seating

The grand opening of the restaurant in the lower level of the Frauenthal Center downtown Muskegon will take place from 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, July 7. CNK Management took ownership of the restaurant in late 2016 "in hopes of giving fresh life to one of downtown Muskegon's favorite spots," according to a news release. Smash Wine Bar closed in August 2016 because it wasn't busy enough on non-event nights.

