Slimantics: The Hunt High School Class of '67: Everything changes

Tavetia Hughes, Mattie Barnette and Ben Colbert greet each other at the 50th reunion of the R.E. Hunt High School class of 1967. Photo by: Luisa Porter/ Dispatch Staff Ronald Sanders stood at the podium, urging his former classmates to grab a seat so the official 50th class reunion for R.E. Hunt High School could begin.

