Sappi stacks' bad shape halts cleanup as planned demo date approaches

The smokestacks at the former Sappi site are in such a deteriorated condition that the asbestos paint on them will have to be removed once they are brought down, according to a city official. The hope was to bring the two stacks down on July 12, though that is not a definitive date, said Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis.

