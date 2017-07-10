Saginaw Bay walleye, Lake Michigan salmon highlight fishing report
The walleye are biting on Saginaw Bay, and the salmon fishing has picked up on Lake Michigan out of some West Michigan ports. Walleye fishing on the Saginaw By and in other parts of southeast Michigan has been very good, according to the DNR weekly report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lakeshore RV Center (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Tom Pollander
|5
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 24
|Day DAY
|214
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC