Q&A with guy who rose from stock boy to healthcare president
MUSKEGON, MI It's been 48 years since a teenage Greg Loomis started a part-time job stocking shelves at Hackley Hospital. Ten years later, he landed his first leadership position at a Muskegon-area hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lakeshore RV Center (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Tom Pollander
|5
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 24
|Day DAY
|214
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC