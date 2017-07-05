Police searching for person of intere...

Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing

7 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Just before 10 p.m. on July 4th police responded to the report of a large group fighting in the area of 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Muskegon. During the incident, 24-year-old Earaysha Hudgins was stabbed by another individual.

