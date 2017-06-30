Muskegon fireworks show caps Fourth of July celebration
The Muskegon fireworks show lit up the sky in the downtown area Tuesday night to put the finishing touches on the Fourth of July celebrations. Muskegon residents and visitors gathered near Heritage Landing to take in the aerial show that entertained communities surrounding Muskegon Lake.
