Inmate found dead in Muskegon prison cell, investigation continues

An investigation is underway by the Michigan Department of Corrections following the death of a 27-year-old prison inmate at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility. On Saturday, July 1, multiple sources close to the investigation say Jamaal Ramsey, 27, was found dead in his jail cell at the prison located on S. Sheridan Road in Muskegon.

