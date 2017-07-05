Inmate found dead in Muskegon prison cell, investigation continues
An investigation is underway by the Michigan Department of Corrections following the death of a 27-year-old prison inmate at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility. On Saturday, July 1, multiple sources close to the investigation say Jamaal Ramsey, 27, was found dead in his jail cell at the prison located on S. Sheridan Road in Muskegon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 24
|Day DAY
|214
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC