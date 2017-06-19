Work light: RM75 Mini Ring Light Seri...

Work light: RM75 Mini Ring Light Series bundles brightness and compactness

Work light: Smart Vision Lights, a designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, introduces its smallest LED ring light ever - the RM75 Series. The RM75 Mini Ring Light Series features Smart Vision Lights' built-in driver: the Multi-Drivea , which combines continuous operation and OverDrivea strobe mode into one easy-to-use product.

