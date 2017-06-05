Woman sentenced for stealing nearly $82,000 from youth soccer club

A tearful Norton Shores woman apologized to the community before she was sentenced for embezzling more than $80,000 from a Muskegon-area youth soccer club. Misty Diller, former Sailor Soccer Club treasurer, was sentenced by Judge Timothy G. Hicks on Wednesday, June 7 in Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court to five years probation and 90 days in jail with no work release.

