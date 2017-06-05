Woman sentenced for stealing nearly $82,000 from youth soccer club
A tearful Norton Shores woman apologized to the community before she was sentenced for embezzling more than $80,000 from a Muskegon-area youth soccer club. Misty Diller, former Sailor Soccer Club treasurer, was sentenced by Judge Timothy G. Hicks on Wednesday, June 7 in Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court to five years probation and 90 days in jail with no work release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 4
|Day DAY
|209
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC