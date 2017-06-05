Western Michigan city breaks sand ang...

Western Michigan city breaks sand angel world record

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach. The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jun 4 Day DAY 209
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May '17 Cathy 42
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr '17 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC