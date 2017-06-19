Violent teen still free days after escape from detention center

Two individuals tried to escape between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, June 18, according to a press release from Muskegon County Circuit Court, which handles juvenile and family cases. "The incident resulted in one successful escape and one attempted escape," Circuit Court Administrator Sandra Vanderhyde said in a released statement Wednesday, June 21. "Law enforcement and juvenile probation continue to work together to locate the escaped youth," she said in the statement.

