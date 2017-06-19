Violent teen still free days after es...

Violent teen still free days after escape from detention center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

Two individuals tried to escape between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, June 18, according to a press release from Muskegon County Circuit Court, which handles juvenile and family cases. "The incident resulted in one successful escape and one attempted escape," Circuit Court Administrator Sandra Vanderhyde said in a released statement Wednesday, June 21. "Law enforcement and juvenile probation continue to work together to locate the escaped youth," she said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) 16 min Day DAY 213
All white women are going black Jun 16 BigUn 2
I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14) Jun 12 randyw 6
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May '17 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May '17 Cathy 42
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr '17 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC