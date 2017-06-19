Two Hurt in Riley Street CrashHOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC) a " Two drivers...

HOLLAND TWP., MI Two drivers who were attempting to beat a red light at an intersection on Holland's North Side ended up colliding, with the result of a four-year-old boy and his mother spending the rest of Friday on Holland Hospital beds. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Brent Converse, 65-year-old Domingo Ramirez was driving westbound on Riley Street and was attempting to turn left onto 136th Avenue around 2:30 PM.

