Teen sentenced for bringing gun to Muskegon school

Teen sentenced for bringing gun to Muskegon school

Judge Timothy Hicks gave the teenager an additional 18 months of probation once he completes his stint in county jail. Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson says that Schillaci brought a loaded handgun to the construction trade building operated by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center on Tuesday, March 14. Earlier in the day, he allegedly brought the same gun to Oakridge High School.

