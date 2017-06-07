Teen sentenced for bringing gun to Muskegon school
Judge Timothy Hicks gave the teenager an additional 18 months of probation once he completes his stint in county jail. Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson says that Schillaci brought a loaded handgun to the construction trade building operated by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center on Tuesday, March 14. Earlier in the day, he allegedly brought the same gun to Oakridge High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 4
|Day DAY
|209
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC