Rhonda Ruth Bowyer
Rhonda Ruth Bowyer, 57, of Whitehall, died peacefully Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Muskegon in the company of her family. She was born September 2, 1959 to William and Connie Ackerberg in Muskegon.
