Polling sites change in time for Muskegon's primary election
Voters who had been casting their ballots at Moon Elementary School will now vote at Muskegon High School as the result of several polling location changes in the city of Muskegon. Voters who had been casting their ballots at Moon Elementary School will now vote at Muskegon High School as the result of several polling location changes in the city of Muskegon.( MUSKEGON, MI - Some voters in Muskegon will head to different sites than usual when they cast their ballots in August.
