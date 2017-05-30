Muskegon's D-Day Plus 73 Celebration to feature Pinups For Patriots...
The city of Muskegon and Rolling Thunder are hosting a celebration called "D-Day Plus 73" that will feature free events aboard the LST 393 , a ship that was there at Omaha beach during World War II. June 6th, 2017 will be the 73rd anniversary.
