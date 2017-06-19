Muskegon Woman Injured in I-96 Crash

According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Jay Douglas, 19-year-old Devin Nickerson of Conklin was driving in the passing left lane on westbound I-96 and had passed the 68th Avenue exit just before 7 PM. Nickerson told deputies that he stooped down to pick up an object on the floorboard of his vehicle and veered to the right, sideswiping the vehicle of 18-year-old Meghan Wurm that was in the right lane.

