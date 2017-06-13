Muskegon firefighters angry over budget cuts, city claims they can do more with less
On Tuesday, many of them showed up to the city commission meeting with the same question: How can they provide better services to their city with less money? Some firefighters are afraid of losing their jobs, saying there is no way they can provide better and safer services with that big of a cut. Drake says the $600,000 cut could put community members in danger, a position shared by others who spoke at the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Mon
|randyw
|6
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 4
|Day DAY
|209
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC