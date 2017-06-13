Muskegon firefighters angry over budget cuts, city claims they can do more with less

On Tuesday, many of them showed up to the city commission meeting with the same question: How can they provide better services to their city with less money? Some firefighters are afraid of losing their jobs, saying there is no way they can provide better and safer services with that big of a cut. Drake says the $600,000 cut could put community members in danger, a position shared by others who spoke at the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.