Muskegon cruise ship season 2017 to start this week with Pearl Mist
The 200-passenger ship will dock at Muskegon's Heritage Landing 10 times throughout the summer. An eleventh cruise ship mooring will take place in September with the first visit of the Victory I of Victory Cruise Line.
