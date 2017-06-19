Mother jailed for truancy for failing...

Mother jailed for truancy for failing to send daughters to school

A mother who essentially thumbed her nose at the prosecutor's office is spending a month in jail for not sending her daughters to school. Muskegon area mother Brandi Sue Skirnski, 30, pleaded guilty to truancy and was sentenced to jail after being given a last chance to send her girls to school.

