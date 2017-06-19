Mother jailed for truancy for failing to send daughters to school
A mother who essentially thumbed her nose at the prosecutor's office is spending a month in jail for not sending her daughters to school. Muskegon area mother Brandi Sue Skirnski, 30, pleaded guilty to truancy and was sentenced to jail after being given a last chance to send her girls to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|6 hr
|Day DAY
|213
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC