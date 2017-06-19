Miss Michigan winner advocates for youth arts participation
Contestants react as Miss Washtenaw County Heather Kendrick is named Miss Michigan 2017 during the top 12 finale of the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant at Frauenthal Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich. Miss Washtenaw County Heather Kendrick reacts after being named Miss Michigan 2017 during the finale of the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant at Frauenthal Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|randyw
|6
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 4
|Day DAY
|209
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC