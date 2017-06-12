Michigan's worst air quality might no...

Michigan's worst air quality might not be where you expect it

19 hrs ago

The highest ozone levels at 1:00 p.m., June 12, 2017 are in the yellow shaded area along the Lake Michigan shore of west Michigan. Michigan's worst air quality probably doesn't inhabit the area you would expect.

