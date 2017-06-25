Maranda Park Party takes over Smith R...

Maranda Park Party takes over Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families! Maranda Park Party comes to Smith Ryerson Park in Muskegon on Thursday, June 29. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last.

