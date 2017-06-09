Man found shot inside Muskegon home; no arrests made
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Amity Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Friday. There, they found a 41-year-old Muskegon Heights man with gunshot wounds to his torso.
