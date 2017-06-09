Man found shot inside Muskegon home; ...

Man found shot inside Muskegon home; no arrests made

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: WOODTV.com

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Amity Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Friday. There, they found a 41-year-old Muskegon Heights man with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need to clear away a landmark no one cared about (Feb '14) 21 min randyw 6
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jun 4 Day DAY 209
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May '17 Cathy 42
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr '17 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC